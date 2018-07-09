UPDATE: Maries County Officials Make Arrests After Recent Burglaries

MARIES COUNTY- Members of the Maries County Sheriff's Office have identified and arrested several of the burglary suspects Sunday after their photos were shown on the local media.

Several thousands of dollars worth of property has been stolen from a residence on Maries County Road 624 near Dixon, and the thieves have caused extensive property damage.

Kenneth D. Frazee, a resident of Rolla, was arrestedfor burglary and property damage. He is currently out on parole for burglary. Deputies also arrested Dixon resident Barbara A. Jenkins for burglary and property damage. Brandon P. Veasman of St. Louis was also arrested for burglary and property damage, and is currently out on parole for drug and stealing violations.

Jenkins was released from the Maries County Jail on a $20,000.00 bond. Both Frazee and Veasman remain in the Maries County Jail pending warrant application.