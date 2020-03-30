UPDATE: Medical supplies are being sent across the state to help with COVID-19

Source: Gov. Mike Parson

JEFFERSON CITY - More surgical masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and other equipment is being sent to healthcare facilities around the state.

The Personal Protective Equipment Program (PPE) requested more medical equipment on Tuesday to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Missouri Strategic National Stockpile warehouse has shipped more than 42,500 face shields, 5,000 gloves, 2,500 N95 masks and 900 cases of surgical gowns, according to a news release.

“We have shipped more than 4,074 total cases of masks, surgical gowns, gloves and other PPE items,” @MoPublicSafety Sandy Karsten announced Saturday at news conference with @GovParsonMO https://t.co/zkhSZ2VNgq pic.twitter.com/owYT3qwpAS — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) March 29, 2020

Saturday, Gov. Parson announced in a tweet that PPE is has arrived and is being rushed to healthcare facilities.

More PPE has arrived! At the warehouse this morning with @MoPublicSafety Director Sandy Karsten where surgical masks, gloves, gowns, face shields, & other equipment is being rushed to healthcare facilities. Many Missourians are working hard to assist with the COVID-19 response. pic.twitter.com/KqImIBXsZZ — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 28, 2020

To help assist with COVID-19, Sandy Karston, director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety said on Tuesday during a press briefing the Missouri Department of Public Safety purchased 4.2 million N95 respirators.

The supplies are being sent out to fire fighters, law enforcement and first responders across the state, according to a tweet by Parson.

"STL County first responders came to Jefferson City to pick up some of their supplies," Parson said.

PPE is being sent out today to fire fighters, law enforcement, & first responders across the state. STL County first responders came to Jefferson City to pick up some of their supplies. I’m so proud of how Missourians have pulled together to help in the face of this challenge. pic.twitter.com/qj4hO0TsfR — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 28, 2020

All of the supplies were requested by medical healthcare systems and local law enforcement, according to Tuesday's press briefing.

"I’m so proud of how Missourians have pulled together to help in the face of this challenge," Parson said.