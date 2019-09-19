Megan Shultz's mother: police found daughter's body, clothing and jewelry

1 day 11 hours 30 minutes ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in News
By: Spencer Humphrey, Melody Cox & Jordan Alejandre, KOMU 8 Digital Producers
loading

COLUMBIA - Police announced they found human remains during a landfill search consistent with the description of a Columbia woman who's been missing since 2006.

Debra Shultz, Megan Shultz's mother, said she felt in her heart that Comfort had killed Megan, but could never prove it.

Debra Shultz told KOMU 8 that police found clothing and jewelry consistent with what Megan was last wearing.

"She was dressed exactly the way that I described her and I understand that the body is somewhat intact," Shultz said.

Police announced the finding at a 7:30 p.m. press conference Wednesday. Police had been searching the Columbia landfill earlier this month.

Columbia police chief Geoff Jones said the human remains were found around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The department is still waiting on medical confirmation that the remains belong to Megan Schulz, which Jones said could take weeks. 

Chief Jones described the search as emotionally and physically draining for those involved especially in the heat, but said the work was worth it.

"We talked the first day at the landfill and most of us have children and none of us including the city manager were comfortable with that being the resting place of a child. Somebody's child was there. That's one part and the other part of it obviously is the criminal prosecution. But, we all have families and we felt that we had a duty and responsibility to try to find Megan and bring her home to her family," Chief Jones said. 

The Boone County Prosecutor's Office filed charges this month after a man was arrested in Wisconsin in connection with a missing persons case from 2006.

According to investigators, Keith Comfort went to police in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and made statements implicating himself in the death of Megan Nicole Shultz. Columbia detectives are traveling to Lake Geneva to talk to Comfort.

Shultz was reported missing in Columbia in August 2006. At the time, Comfort told investigators Megan had walked away from their home on Amelia Street after an argument and never come back.

Court documents filed last month detailed statements Comfort, 37, made to police in Lake Geneva. According to the probable cause statement, Comfort detailed the night Shultz disappeared.

The documents state he said he was at work when Shultz called him and said she had just ripped someone off in a drug deal. The statement said when Comfort got home, Shultz was "frantic, yelling and 'swinging' her arms at him." Comfort told police he grabbed Shultz by the neck and took her to the ground, strangling her. He then said when he realized she wasn't breathing, he put her body in a garbage bag and "threw her into the...dumpster" of their apartment complex.

A missing persons report was filed the next day when Shultz's mother asked about her.

In an August interview, Shultz said she was a part of the effort in searching for her daughter.

After the press conference Wednesday evening, Shultz said this is all still so surreal.

"I'm still in shock. It's like 'Oh my God, my baby will get to come home," Shultz said.

According to the city, solid waste staff used annual topography to narrow down the the more than 100-acre landfill to a 14-arce section which was then further narrowed to a 3-to-4-acre area most likely in use in August 2006.

About 17 city utility workers, including one from the sewer department, helped in the search with 10 focusing on digging through the 13-year-old trash. 

Chief Jones described the level of dedication of those involved in the search for Megan Shultz as inspiring. 

The investigation is not over yet. Jones said crews will continue searching for more evidence in the landfill.

More News

Grid
List

Judge denies Missouri request to allow 20-week abortion ban
Judge denies Missouri request to allow 20-week abortion ban
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request by Missouri to allow a ban on abortions after... More >>
9 minutes ago Thursday, September 19 2019 Sep 19, 2019 Thursday, September 19, 2019 10:21:22 AM CDT September 19, 2019 in News

Jurors side with diocese in pregnant Missouri teacher's suit
Jurors side with diocese in pregnant Missouri teacher's suit
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Jurors ruled against a teacher who alleged that she was fired from a Catholic school in... More >>
15 minutes ago Thursday, September 19 2019 Sep 19, 2019 Thursday, September 19, 2019 10:15:51 AM CDT September 19, 2019 in News

Officials investigate threat of mass violence at Iberia school
Officials investigate threat of mass violence at Iberia school
IBERIA - Police are investigating a threat of mass violence made by a student in Iberia R-V School District. ... More >>
37 minutes ago Thursday, September 19 2019 Sep 19, 2019 Thursday, September 19, 2019 9:53:00 AM CDT September 19, 2019 in News

Man drowns after falling into lake
Man drowns after falling into lake
CAMDEN COUNTY - An Illinois man drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks Wednesday afternoon after falling into the water.... More >>
50 minutes ago Thursday, September 19 2019 Sep 19, 2019 Thursday, September 19, 2019 9:40:00 AM CDT September 19, 2019 in News

The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
Global warming has often been used interchangeably with climate change. Well, they shouldn’t be, because they do not describe the... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 10:50:00 PM CDT September 18, 2019 in Climate

Former MU music professor announces $4 million donation to create music studies center
Former MU music professor announces $4 million donation to create music studies center
COLUMBIA - Longtime MU professor and musicologist Dr. Michael Budds wiped tears from his eyes as MU alumna Symonne... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 8:29:00 PM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

Small Missouri community comes together to assist family after son's death
Small Missouri community comes together to assist family after son's death
BELLE - After the bodies of 4-year-old Bentlee Turner and 37-year-old Jason Burton were found on Monday night, the community... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 7:42:00 PM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

Columbia and Boone County offering vaccines for upcoming flu season
Columbia and Boone County offering vaccines for upcoming flu season
COLUMBIA - Flu shots are now available from the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services (PHHS). ... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 6:26:00 PM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

"No bag" policy comes to all home Columbia public school sporting events
"No bag" policy comes to all home Columbia public school sporting events
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is implementing new rules at all middle school and high school home sporting events. ... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 6:16:00 PM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

Columbia police conduct death investigation after burglary call
Columbia police conduct death investigation after burglary call
COLUMBIA - Columbia police confirm one person is dead after officers responded to an armed burglary call Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 5:35:00 PM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

Dix Road overpass improvements to begin next week
Dix Road overpass improvements to begin next week
JEFFERSON CITY – Improvements to the Dix Road bridge over U.S. Route 50 have now been slated to begin Wednesday,... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 3:49:00 PM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

Names of child, adult in Gasconade County death investigation released
Names of child, adult in Gasconade County death investigation released
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the names of the child and adult found dead in Gasconade... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 2:39:05 PM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

Police investigate overnight armed robbery in Columbia
Police investigate overnight armed robbery in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for information related to a robbery early Wednesday. It happened at the Midwest Petroleum... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 2:33:00 PM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

Health, school officials team up to stop teen vaping
Health, school officials team up to stop teen vaping
COLUMBIA - Columbia officials are fighting back against the trend of vaping among teenagers. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 1:19:00 PM CDT September 18, 2019 in Continuous News

CPD seeks help identifying theft suspects
CPD seeks help identifying theft suspects
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects in a... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 12:02:00 PM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

Columbia man on bond arrested again, charged with rape
Columbia man on bond arrested again, charged with rape
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with rape charges. Jason Boley, 40,... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 9:59:00 AM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

New art on MU campus promotes upcoming program
New art on MU campus promotes upcoming program
COLUMBIA - Some new artwork is continuing to pop up and gain interest on the MU campus. So far,... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 6:30:00 AM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

Moberly police arrest man with four warrants
Moberly police arrest man with four warrants
MOBERLY - A man with four active warrants was arrested Monday night. According to a press release from the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 6:17:00 AM CDT September 18, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
11am 83°
12pm 85°
1pm 87°
2pm 89°