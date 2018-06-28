UPDATE: Mexico Truck Accident Kills One

MEXICO - UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that one man has died after a car accident in Mexico Thursday night.

The Highway Patrol says Benjamin Ewens, 20, of Mexico. died at University Hospital in Columbia.

University Hospital representative Matt Splett says three others involved in the accident have been treated and released. Splett confirmed at least two other victims remain in critical condition, with two more described as in good or fair condition.

Four people were airlifted from a truck accident about 5:45 p.m. on County Road 435 near Mexico. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 12 injuries, seven serious and five minor.

Authorities said James D. Rippee was driving the Dodge truck at a high rate of speed when he lost control, ran off the road and struck a mailbox. The truck then flipped, ejecting nine people from the bed and two from the cab. Rippee refused treatment at the scene.

The ages of the victims range from 10 to 40.

A memorial fund in Ewens' name has been set up at the Boone Co. National Bank, his family said. Funds will go to his one-year old son and other funeral arrangments.

Ewens' funeral will be Oct. 25th at 11 a.m.