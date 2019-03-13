UPDATE: Miller County shooting suspect out on bond

COLUMBIA - One of the three men charged in connection with the death of Aaron Brantley is out on bond Tuesday.

Court documents show 41-year-old Christopher English bonded out of jail Tuesday in Miller County.

On March 8, a previous condition for his release on bail was that English be placed on GPS monitoring.

English is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse. The other two suspects have been charged with being an accessory to murder, being an accessory to armed criminal action and conspiracy - abandonment of a corpse.

Brantley's wife, Becky, reported him missing back in February. She said she last heard from him on Feb. 8. At the time, friends told Becky that Aaron was going to the Lake of the Ozarks area.

Previous KOMU 8 News reporting said court documents show Brantley was planning to meet English at a bowling alley in Kaiser. Becky reportedly called English after finding his number on their phone records. Documents said English told Becky he was supposed to meet Aaron, but Aaron never showed up.

On March 6, Osage Beach Police told the Miller County Sheriff's Office they had a person who told them he'd been involved in Brantley's homicide. The witness said he was with Lucas and English at Lucas' home on Feb. 8, where English reportedly met Brantley. According to the witness, English came back and said he shot Brantley, then demanded everyone help load the body into Brantley's vehicle.

English's court date is set for April 10.