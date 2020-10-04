UPDATE: Missing 1,200 Pettis County absentee ballotts found

SEDALIA - The 1,200 Pettis County ballots which were reported missing after being delivered to a Sedalia post office have been found.

According to a news release, at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada was notified by St. Louis Regional District Manager Pam Dunaway that the 1,200 ballots were found.

The ballots will be hand delivered to La Stada in Sedalia, according to the release.

There was no information about where the ballots were found.

The ballots were reported missing Wednesday after being in custody with the U.S. Post office. La Strada told KOMU 8 Wednesday that Pettis County has the systems in place to prevent multiple ballots being counted for one voter.