UPDATE: Missing 1,200 Pettis County absentee ballotts found
SEDALIA - The 1,200 Pettis County ballots which were reported missing after being delivered to a Sedalia post office have been found.
According to a news release, at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada was notified by St. Louis Regional District Manager Pam Dunaway that the 1,200 ballots were found.
The ballots will be hand delivered to La Stada in Sedalia, according to the release.
There was no information about where the ballots were found.
The ballots were reported missing Wednesday after being in custody with the U.S. Post office. La Strada told KOMU 8 Wednesday that Pettis County has the systems in place to prevent multiple ballots being counted for one voter.
More News
Grid
List
RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) - A resident of a senior living facility in a Kansas City suburb died in a fire... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
in
BETHESDA, Md. — President Donald Trump went through a “very concerning” period Friday and the next 48 hours “will... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY -The Daniel Boone Regional Library's Bookmobile turned into a voting mobile on Saturday. Voters in Boone County... More >>
in
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley to be tested Saturday after two members of Senate Judiciary Committee test positive for COVID-19
(KY3) - The office for Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley says he will be tested Saturday for COVID-19 after two members... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Patriots-Chiefs game has been postponed until Monday or Tuesday due to positive coronavirus tests.... More >>
in
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s doctor says he is doing “very well” as he spends the weekend at... More >>
in
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump’s doctor will provide an update on his condition Saturday... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
in
Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, the dominating St. Louis Cardinals pitcher who won seven consecutive World Series starts and set... More >>
in
Trump 'in a race' against Covid-19 and experimental treatment makes it 'a fair fight,' Regeneron CEO says
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump is now "in a race" against the coronavirus, the CEO of biotechnology company Regeneron said... More >>
in
WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, the president announced late Thursday evening. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Following the news of deaths in four Missouri Veterans Homes, Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered an external review... More >>
in
MID-MISSOURI - Week six of Friday Night Fever with KOMU 8 has arrived. Before you head out to your team's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — KOMU 8 News talked to MU Health Care's Dr. Amruta Padhye, an infectious disease doctor, and brought her... More >>
in
MISSOURI - Listed below are score for high school football games across mid-Missouri. Final scores are bolded and home teams... More >>
in
Welcome to Week 6 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features Jefferson City taking on Hickman. Both... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and remain there for several... More >>
in