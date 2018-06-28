UPDATE: Missing Camden County woman in custody

LEBANON - The woman who dissappeared in Camden County was in the custody the Laclede County Jail on Thursday for misdeamonor probation violations.

Lesley Rogers, 40, had not been heard from since her car was found abandoned at Camelot Estates in Camdenton earlier this week after she went to see her ex-husband, Phillip Rogers, about a custody issue.

Phillip Rogers was briefly detained Wednesday by the Laclede County Sheriff's Office and Lebanon Police Department. Philip Rogers had been listed as a "possible suspect or associate" in an endangered person advisory for Lesley Rogers issued by the Camden County Sheriff's Office Tuesday night.

Phillip Rogers spoke to a KOMU 8 News reporter shortly after being released from police custody.

"All I hope for is that people believe that I haven't done anything. They haven't charged me with anything. They did put me in jail, but I've done nothing."

Camden County deputies said Wednesday a woman claiming to be Lesley Rogers called the sheriff's office and said she was fine. But, until deputies can can confirm it was actually Lesley Rogers who called, the investigation will continue.

A KOMU 8 reporter went Wednesday to the home shared by Leslie Rogers and Philip Rogers. Philip Rogers left the home in a white Chevy Captiva with Texas license plates. A close friend of Lesley Rogers identified the vehicle as Lesley's. Because Philip Rogers was wanted by the sheriff's department, they called 911.

Philip Rogers was stopped and detained, and the vehicle was towed around 4:30 p.m. He was released around 6:15 p.m.

He told KOMU 8 News a short time later he was being falsely accused.

"This whole defamation of character on me is the most ridiculous thing I've ever been a part of in my whole life," he said.

Philip also said he was driving Lesley Roger's car so he could take her to see the detective working her missing persons case.

Philip Rogers said he and Lesley Rogers are going through a "huge, huge custody battle right now."

"The last thing in the world I would do is ever harm her," he said.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest information.]