UPDATE: Missing Harrisburg teen found

By: Blake Sammann and Parker Rehm, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department says a missing Harrisburg teen has been found and is safe.

Tristan K. Samuels, 17, was reported missing by his family earlier this week.

Samuels has medical issues and was believed to possibly be in serious danger, the sheriff's office said.