UPDATE: Missing man with autism found safe in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Authorities reported a a missing man who has autism has been found safe.
A notification from the Office of Emergency Management reported Drew Webb, a 27-year-old white male, was last seen around 5:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of Parker Street.
He was reported safe shortly after 9 a.m.
