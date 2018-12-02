UPDATE: Missing Moberly man found dead
MOBERLY - A Moberly man who was reported as missing on Friday was found dead on Saturday morning.
The Moberly Police Department says 81 year old Donald R. McCreery was involved in a single motor vehicle on Friday night on Route BB, southwest of Moberly. He was transported by ambulance to Moberly Regional Medical Center where he died of injuries suffered in the crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation.
