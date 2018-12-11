UPDATE: Missing Moberly woman found

MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department has canceled an Endangered Persons Advisory for a woman who was missing since Sunday afternoon.

Police say Lisa Ross, 42, was found safe in Monroe County.

According to the Moberly Police Department press release, "Ross has an order of protection against Stephen Thorp and may be with him. Thorp has been involved in several domestic incidents involving Ross, and is on probation for murder 2nd degree and armed criminal action."

The Monroe County Sheriff said they received information that Ross could be headed toward Monroe County. Their officers started to patrol the area and noticed a car registered under Stephen Thorp at Lake Village Hotel in Paris, Missouri.

The sheriff's department contacted Ross on the hotel phone. She came outside of her hotel room, unharmed.

"Apparently they have gotten married from what they were both telling us. They got married on the 31st," Monroe County Sheriff David Hoffman said.

Hoffman said Thorp is currently in custody and Ross has been released.

(Editor's note: KOMU.com has updated this story to reflect the latest information.)