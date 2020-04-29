UPDATE: Missing Osage Beach woman found
UPDATE: The endangered silver advisory has been cancelled. Griffith was located safe in Camdenton.
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for a missing adult after an incident that occurred at westbound US 54 at Key Largo Road on April 28.
The missing adult is Carolyn Sue Griffith, a 77-year-old white female, who has been diagnosed with dementia. She is 5’0” – 5’ 2” and 125-135 pounds with long gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, green pants and carrying a red Christmas sweater. She has a hunchbacked posture.
Griffith walked away from her residence after an argument with her daughter, who then observed her mother speak with someone in a pickup truck along US 54 at Key Largo Road. When the truck pulled away, the daughter could not locate Griffith on US 54.
The vehicle involved in the incident is a dark blue or dark green pickup truck with a dark colored camper shell. The license plate number is unknown, and was last seen going westbound on US 54 from Key Largo Road.
Anyone with information regarding the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person is being asked to call 911 or the Osage Beach Police Department at (573) 348-1701.