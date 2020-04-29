UPDATE: Missing Osage Beach woman found

UPDATE: The endangered silver advisory has been cancelled. Griffith was located safe in Camdenton.

OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for a missing adult after an incident that occurred at westbound US 54 at Key Largo Road on April 28.

The missing adult is Carolyn Sue Griffith, a 77-year-old white female, who has been diagnosed with dementia. She is 5’0” – 5’ 2” and 125-135 pounds with long gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, green pants and carrying a red Christmas sweater. She has a hunchbacked posture.

Griffith walked away from her residence after an argument with her daughter, who then observed her mother speak with someone in a pickup truck along US 54 at Key Largo Road. When the truck pulled away, the daughter could not locate Griffith on US 54.

The vehicle involved in the incident is a dark blue or dark green pickup truck with a dark colored camper shell. The license plate number is unknown, and was last seen going westbound on US 54 from Key Largo Road.