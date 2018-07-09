UPDATE: missing Overland Park teen found

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - An amber alert for a missing teen in Overland Park, Kansas, has been cancelled after the teen was found safe in Minnesota.

Lenexa Kansas Police Department issued an amber alert for 13-year-old Amber Rewerts-Schiavoni Friday afternoon.

Amber was described as 5-feet-5-inches and 140 pounds, with black jeans, a black "Sons of Anarchy" T-shirt, a shiny blue wallter, blue eyes and dyed black hair.

Police said the suspect of the abduction was 23-year-old Deshon White, described as 5-foot-9-inches and 200 pounds with black hair.

The two were seen Wednesday at about 2 p.m. leaving Amber's residence near 77th Street and Quivira in Overland Park. Amber reportedly told a parent that she was walking to Oak Park Mall.

At around 7:50 p.m., Amber and White were seen on video at the Greyhound bus station in Kansas City, Missouri.