UPDATE: Missing Poplar Bluff Girl Found Safe

POPLAR BLUFF - Police reported they found missing 5-year-old Abigail Bertholf safe in the company of alleged abductor, 45-year-old Jeffrey D. Shelton. Police said they found the pair in a car driven by Shelton at the intersection of U.S. Highways 67 and 160 southwest of Poplar Bluff at around 1:50 p.m. Police said the girl appeared to be unharmed, but planned to take her to the hospital for examination. Police took Shelton into custody.