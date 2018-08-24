UPDATE: Missing woman reported in Camden County found safe

UPDATE: According to a Camden County Sheriff’s Office release, Ms. Miller is safe. She went to the Sheriff’s Office to confirm.

CAMDENTON — The Camden County Sheriff's office issued a missing person advisory for a woman Monday afternoon.

According to the report, Kelcie M. Miller, 26, has been missing since around 11:50 p.m. Sunday night. Miller and a friend had been dancing that evening at Shady Gators at the Lake of the Ozarks, which is the last place she had been seen.

Miller was last seen wearing a red spaghetti strap top, red bikini bottoms and a red skirt. She has brown hair, green eyes, a slim build, and is about 5'3" tall. She was scheduled to work at a local convenience store at 3 p.m. on Monday but never showed up.

If anyone has seen Kelcie Miller or has any information, please contact the Camden County Sheriff's Office at (573)346-2243.