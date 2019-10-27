UPDATE: Missing woman's parents react after husband's arrest for child abuse

1 day 8 hours 49 minutes ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 10:34:00 PM CDT October 25, 2019 in Top Stories
By: Jiaoran Qin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer, David Medina, KOMU 8 Digital Producer, Ethan Stein, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA - The parents of missing Columbia woman Mengqi Ji Elledge sent KOMU a reaction after hearing their daughter's husband was in jail. 
In a statement to KOMU, Ke Ren and Xiaolin Ji said, "We are deeply disturbed by the news that our granddaughter Anna was abused by her father while her mother, our daughter Mengqi, has gone missing for over two weeks." 
Joseph Elledge is currently in the Boone County Jail for abuse or neglect of a child. 
Steven Sapp, a spokesperson for the city, said Elledge was arrested Friday. According to the jail's website, his bail is set at $500,000.
In the statement the parents also said, "We are gravely concerned about the well-being of Anna and would like to help look after Anna before her mother safely returns home." 
His arrest comes after the department said it is opening a criminal investigation into Mengqi Ji Elledge's disappearance earlier Friday afternoon. She was reported missing on Wednesday Oct. 9. Detectives said Friday they now suspect foul play in her disappearance.
Columbia Police Spokesperson Steven Sapp said evidence of child abuse and neglect was discovered during the course of the missing person investigation.
Columbia Police is asking anyone with information regarding Elledge's disappearance to immediately dial 911 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency. 
"We pray, for the safe and quick return of Mengqi and healthy growth of Anna," the parents said. 

