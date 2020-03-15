UPDATE: Missouri's fourth case of COVID-19 identified in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Saturday morning that the fourth case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Henry County.

A patient, originally hospitalized at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton, tested presumptively positive for the novel coronavirus. The patient was then transferred to another facility where they were tested for COVID-19, according to a news release from Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare.

"The hospital was temporarily on diversion so staff that may have been in contact with the patient could be screened, but standard operations have resumed," according to the news release from the hospital.

This was the second new case in Missouri announced by Gov. Mike Parson during his Friday news conference, according to a press release.

“We are committed to assisting our local partners in Henry County through this process," said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “It is very important that anyone identified as a close contact of this patient follow necessary precautions to limit any potential spread of infection.”

Golden Valley Memorial Hospital has been advised not to admit new patients and is limiting visitation.

"Patients may keep their scheduled appointments, if they are not showing signs or symptoms of a respiratory illness. If they have signs or symptoms, (the hospital) recommends they contact their primary care provider by phone or through the myGVMH patient portal for guidance on care," according to the release.

The other new case the governor announced Friday was from a patient in St. Louis County. That patient tested presumptive positive. There is also a presumptive-positive case in Greene County and a confirmed positive case in St. Louis County, which means the patient's test results have been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This brings the total confirmed-positive or presumptive-positive cases in Missouri to four out of the 94 people in the state who have been tested for COVID-19.