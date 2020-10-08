UPDATE: Missouri to host LSU due to threatening weather

1 day 21 hours 11 minutes ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 3:35:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in Sports
By: Lindley Schwartz, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA – UPDATE 4:45 p.m.: Sources have confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports that the Missouri at LSU football game has been moved to Columbia.

Kickoff will be at 11 a.m. at Faurot Field.

ORIGINAL: A tropical storm could pose a significant threat this weekend in Louisiana. Hurricane Delta and worsening conditions could mean the Missouri Tigers will not be headed to Baton Rouge. 

Missouri could host the national champions at Faurot Field this Saturday if the weather conditions progress. 

This would be yet another change made to the already complicated season. 

The LSU Tigers coming to Columbia could be one of the options for this weekend’s game. The Missouri Tigers and LSU Tigers share a bye week this season on Nov. 7, which could also be an option. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, the game is still set to be played in Baton Rouge Saturday at 8 p.m.

Head coach for the Missouri Tigers Eli Drinkwitz said in the weekly Zoom press conference his team still plans to make the trek to Louisiana.

“I’m operating with the sense that we're going down to play a football game Saturday at 8 because I haven't been told anything different, so as of right now that's the plan until I'm told we're doing something differently,” Drinkwitz said.

A source said LSU has secured a block of rooms at a hotel in Columbia. 

A Mizzou Athletics spokesperson said Missouri is preparing to host the Tigers, but also keeping their rooms booked in Baton Rouge, where they will play the game if possible.

More News

Grid
List

Feds charge six men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Feds charge six men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
(CNN) -- Six men were charged Thursday in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to... More >>
37 minutes ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Thursday, October 08, 2020 12:08:39 PM CDT October 08, 2020 in News

Second arrest made in the murder of Chance Davis
Second arrest made in the murder of Chance Davis
MEXICO- US Marshals Service arrested Sadiq J. Moore in Columbia Thursday, Oct. 8. Moore was arrested on a warrant from... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Thursday, October 08, 2020 11:15:00 AM CDT October 08, 2020 in News

LIVE: KOMU 8 News at Noon
LIVE: KOMU 8 News at Noon
COLUMBIA- KOMU 8 News at Noon will air online and on ROKU Thursday and Friday due to the French Open.... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Thursday, October 08, 2020 10:36:00 AM CDT October 08, 2020 in News

Supporting your teen's mental health through COVID-19
Supporting your teen's mental health through COVID-19
(CNN) -- Less than a month into the academic year at Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Alex, a 17-year-old high... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Thursday, October 08, 2020 10:07:01 AM CDT October 08, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

CPD release name of fatal pedestrian crash victim over Labor Day weekend
CPD release name of fatal pedestrian crash victim over Labor Day weekend
COLUMBIA- Columbia police identified Brian Sam, 43, of Columbia as the individual who was fatally struck on Interstate 70 over... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Thursday, October 08, 2020 10:07:00 AM CDT October 08, 2020 in News

Trump says he won't participate in next debate after commission announces it will be virtual
Trump says he won't participate in next debate after commission announces it will be virtual
(CNN) - President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will not participate in the second presidential debate with Joe Biden... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Thursday, October 08, 2020 7:41:00 AM CDT October 08, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri adds 1,505 cases in past 24 hours
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri adds 1,505 cases in past 24 hours
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Thursday, October 08, 2020 6:05:00 AM CDT October 08, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Oct. 8
Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Oct. 8
Parents, teachers react as CPS looks to gradually reopen Columbia Public Schools is looking to resume in-person... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Thursday, October 08, 2020 4:57:00 AM CDT October 08, 2020 in Top Stories

Columbia Disabilities Commission to discuss election accessibility
Columbia Disabilities Commission to discuss election accessibility
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Disabilities Commission plans to meet Thursday afternoon. It is the last time they meet before... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Thursday, October 08, 2020 4:00:00 AM CDT October 08, 2020 in News

Governor Parson says again he will pardon St. Louis couple
Governor Parson says again he will pardon St. Louis couple
(AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is repeating his pledge to pardon a St. Louis couple if they are convicted... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 9:45:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Pandemic likely to dominate debate between Pence, Harris
Pandemic likely to dominate debate between Pence, Harris
(AP) — Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger, California Sen. Kamala Harris, are facing off in a debate that... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 7:51:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Local McDonald's honors police departments in mid-Missouri
Local McDonald's honors police departments in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA- McDonald's team members honored 54 police departments by delivering coffee, breakfast and coupons to local officers. McDonald's traditionally... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 7:33:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Jefferson City middle schools move to distance learning
Jefferson City middle schools move to distance learning
JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City School District is moving to online learning for 6th-8th graders at Lewis and Clark Middle... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 7:19:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Southern Boone schedules game in Kansas due to rising COVID-19 cases
Southern Boone schedules game in Kansas due to rising COVID-19 cases
ASHLAND- The Southern Boone football team plays their next game at Tonganoxie High School this Saturday in Kansas at 2... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 6:42:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in Sports

Missouri Task Force 1 will assist with Hurricane Delta relief
Missouri Task Force 1 will assist with Hurricane Delta relief
BOONE COUNTY - Missouri Task Force 1 will leave for the Gulf Coast region on Wednesday to assist with Hurricane... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 5:18:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Parents, teachers react as CPS looks to gradually reopen
Parents, teachers react as CPS looks to gradually reopen
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools is looking to resume in-person learning for the first time this school year. The proposed... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 5:11:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Some JCPS online students forced back to in-person classes
Some JCPS online students forced back to in-person classes
JEFFERSON CITY - Some students enrolled in Jefferson City Public Schools' online learning option are being sent back to the... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

MoDOT asks for community input on Interstate 70 bridges
MoDOT asks for community input on Interstate 70 bridges
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking for public comment regarding the repairs to the two bridges... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 4:47:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 79°
2pm 80°
3pm 81°
4pm 81°