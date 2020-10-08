UPDATE: Missouri to host LSU due to threatening weather

COLUMBIA – UPDATE 4:45 p.m.: Sources have confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports that the Missouri at LSU football game has been moved to Columbia.

Kickoff will be at 11 a.m. at Faurot Field.

UPDATE: A University source tells me that @MizzouFootball will host LSU this Saturday at 11 am at Faurot Field. An announcement from the @SEC updating the status of the game is expected tomorrow morning at 9 am — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) October 6, 2020

ORIGINAL: A tropical storm could pose a significant threat this weekend in Louisiana. Hurricane Delta and worsening conditions could mean the Missouri Tigers will not be headed to Baton Rouge.

Missouri could host the national champions at Faurot Field this Saturday if the weather conditions progress.

This would be yet another change made to the already complicated season.

The LSU Tigers coming to Columbia could be one of the options for this weekend’s game. The Missouri Tigers and LSU Tigers share a bye week this season on Nov. 7, which could also be an option.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the game is still set to be played in Baton Rouge Saturday at 8 p.m.

Head coach for the Missouri Tigers Eli Drinkwitz said in the weekly Zoom press conference his team still plans to make the trek to Louisiana.

“I’m operating with the sense that we're going down to play a football game Saturday at 8 because I haven't been told anything different, so as of right now that's the plan until I'm told we're doing something differently,” Drinkwitz said.

A source said LSU has secured a block of rooms at a hotel in Columbia.

A Mizzou Athletics spokesperson said Missouri is preparing to host the Tigers, but also keeping their rooms booked in Baton Rouge, where they will play the game if possible.