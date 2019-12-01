UPDATE: Mizzou fires head coach Barry Odom

COLUMBIA - After a 6-6 season, the University of Missouri announced the firing of head football coach Barry Odom.

The school made an official announcement Saturday morning and will hold a news conference at 4:00pm Saturday.

"I want to thank Coach Odom for his contributions to our program," Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk said in a statement. "He and his staff have worked diligently during the past four years."

Sterk described the decision to relieve Odom of his duties as "difficult to make, but necessary".

KOMU 8 Reporter Skylar Webb spoke to fans around Columbia. Frank Quattrocchi said "it's a horrible decision" and that "they're not going to get anyone who loves Mizzou more than him."

"Just because he's had a losing streak for a little while, I don't think that's a good reason to fire somebody because there's many parts to a team that make up losing streaks." said Aaron King.

Odom had a record of 25-25 over four seasons. He played as linebacker at Mizzou from 1996-1999. Odom also served a number of roles within Mizzou's football program before being promoted to head coach in December 2015.

Sterk said a national search for a new head coach is underway.

In the press conference, Sterk explained some of the reason why Odom was let go.

"We lost a great deal of energy over the last half of the season, which causes great concern as we look to the future. Mizzou is a great place and an outstanding job and we have necessary resources for this program to be successful at the highest level," Sterk said.

Sterk also added how this was not an easy decision for him to make.

"Obviously very tough and he cares very deeply about this institution and I respect the heck out of that. So it's never easy to make a change and he's poured a ton of blood, sweat, and tears into this place," Sterk said.

