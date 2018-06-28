UPDATE: Moberly police call off search for suspect who fled traffic stop

MOBERLY - Police called of a search for a suspect who fled a traffic stop Thursday evening.

Moberly police said in a news release 30-year-old Cody Kitchen, of Moberly, fled the traffic stop near Johnson and Adams street around 8:45 p.m.

Police said Kitchen "is known to officers" and officers were aware of a felony parole warrant for him.

According to police, Kitchen unlawfully entered a home the 600 block of Coates Street and ran out the back door in an unknown direction.

Police said a homeowner was inside and did not know Kitchen.

Moberly police requested Columbia police's K-9. Police were unable to locate Kitchen on Thursday evening and his whereabouts were not known.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the community.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call police at 660-263-0346.

