UPDATE: Moberly police investigating death
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department identified the woman found dead on East Logan Street.
According to Chief Troy Link, the woman found dead was 29-year-old Kimberly Belcher. The cause of death is still unknown, but no foul play is expected at this time.
An autopsy will be performed Thursday morning by the Boone County Medical Examiner.
