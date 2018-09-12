UPDATE: Moberly Police Learn about Sunday's Incidents Related to Shooting

RANDOLPH COUNTY - KOMU 8 News learned that the Randolph County Sheriff's Department was called to a residence in Higbee in which several guns were stolen around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Around midnight, Moberly Police tried to contact the owner of the residence, as his vehicle had been set on fire. Police said they found the 92-year-old victim dead on the scene. At this time, the death is being investigated as suspicious and no further details are available at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Local Officals are asking anyone who knows the two subjects in the photo to contact their local law enforcement to report the location of these two subjects. Law Enforcement cautions people not to approach the two subjects as they are considered armed and dangerous.

Authorties are offering up to a $1000.00 reward for information helping with identifying the two suspects.