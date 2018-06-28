UPDATE: Moberly Police Still Looking For Woman They Believe Connected to Easter Crimes

RANDOLPH COUNTY - Moberly police are still searching for a woman they believe had contact with suspects in connection to a series of crimes on Easter.

The Moberly Police Department told KOMU 8 News Monday they still have not been in contact with the woman.

Police said they believe the two suspects contacted this woman, whom had a child with her at the time. Officers want the woman to call either the Moberly Police Department, the Randolph County Sheriff's Department or Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Randolph County Sheriff deputies responded to a reported vehicle fire Easter night on Randolph County Road, in southern Randolph County.

A press release stated that deputies responded to a report of two individuals who had been shot at a residence on Highway Route D while in route in Randolph County.

Deputies arrived to the location of the shooting incident, and two subjects were found to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies stated that both were taken to the University Hospital in Columbia. Two shooting victims have been upgraded to good condition at University of Missouri Hospital.

Deputies responded to another residence nearby and found a 92-year-old woman dead in her home. The autposy results are expected in four to six weeks.

On Monday April 2, Mike Fusselman, Randolph County prosecuting attorney, filed charges of first degree murder on Jeffery Jay Nichols and Christopher D. Lewis. Judge Cynthia Suter set the bond at $1,000,000.