UPDATE: Moberly Standoff Suspect Remains in Custody

MOBERLY - Moberly Police Department released the mugshot of James Acklin. Acklin barricaded himself inside his house on July 27 around 5 p.m. The standoff lasted around five hours. Moberly police officers took Acklin into custody following the incident.

Acklin is currently in custody of the Department of Corrections at the Fulton Diagnostic Center. According to the department, Acklin had a probation/parole warrant and was sent back to prison.

On July 27, Police officers surrounded the house on Fisk Avenue after Acklin threatened to harm himself.

Neighbors said the situation started with a relationship dispute, but Acklin told KOMU 8 that was not the case. He said the Randolph County prosecutor's office and the circuit court are lying about him and that is what caused the dispute. He would not specify exactly what the county officials were lying about.