UPDATE: Moberly Woman Dead After Train Accident

MOBERLY - Authorities had not released as of Friday afternoon the cause of a fatal train accident Thursday night that took the life of a Moberly woman. Crews responded to the incident at the Coates Street crossing in downtown Moberly around 11:15 p.m.

Police said Jessica Juanita Price, 31, died after walking east on Coates Street alongside the tracks and then crossing when the Norfolk Southern train approached her.

Upon arrival, officers said they discovered the woman pinned underneath the train. Moberly Police attempted to save the victim until the Moberly Fire Department and Randolph County Ambulance District arrived . She was transported to Moberly Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m.

Authorities said results from an autopsy scheduled for Friday would provide more information whether the incident was accidental. Officials said toxicology tests could take 6 to 8 weeks to process.