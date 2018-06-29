UPDATE: Montgomery City Man Found Dead in Golf Club Lake

MONTGOMERY CITY - Montgomery City Police spoke out Friday morning about a body found in a golf course lake on Thursday. Police Chief Phil Ahren said 57-year-old David Salcido was pronounced dead Friday.

"Yesterday afternoon we received a report that a body had been found in the lake at the Montgomery County Golf Club in Montgomery City," Montgomery City Police Chief Phil Ahern said.

There has been no information released regarding the cause of death, but Ahern said there be an autopsy of the body sometime Friday afternoon.