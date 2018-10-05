UPDATE: Morgan County endangered person advisory canceled

MORGAN COUNTY- The Morgan County Sheriff's Department cancelled the Endangered Person Advisory for Mersadiez Shiann Rohr Wednesday morning after she was found safe.

Deputies in Pettis County took Michael Piznarski into custody. Piznarski is a registered sex offender in New York and is who Rohr was believed to be travelling with.

Rohr was originally reported missing after her family discovered she and the family vehicle were missing on Tuesday night.