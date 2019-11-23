UPDATE: Morgan County R-1 schools closed due bacterial meningitis case

STOVER - Morgan County R-1 schools closed Friday to allow cleaning of the buildings after a possible case of bacterial meningitis. Tests came back negative.

Superintendent Matt Unger stated in a release Friday afternoon, that the student does not have bacterial meningitis.

A test done by Morgan County Health Center showed the student had an enterovirus.

According to the release, school will resume as normal on Monday and an announcement of postponed activities will be posted shortly to their Facebook page.

The district canceled all activities Friday and through the weekend so the cleaning can get done before Monday.

According to the district, the sick student is on the junior high basketball team. Other players are being told to take precautions. The district also expressed concern about the risk to students who may have religious exemptions to inoculations or who have recently been diagnosed with strep and are still having symptoms.

Bacterial meningitis is an infection that often targets the lining of the brain and spinal cord, and can include bloodstream infections. The disease can be serious and even deadly. For more details visit the Center for Disease Control's page.