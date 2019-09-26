UPDATE: Mother demands apology from CPD, CPS after wrongful arrest

COLUMBIA — In the future, the Columbia School District intends to coordinate with the Columbia Police Department to facilitate solutions about issues leading up to arrests.

This was stated in a letter from Columbia Public Schools District Compliance Officer Nickie Smith dated Friday about an investigation she conducted into an incident in January where two students were arrested.

Earllier this month, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said an investigation which resulted in the arrest and overnight detention of a Smithton Middle School student was "not thorough."

The mother of one of the students, Kandas Holmes-Barnes, has filed a discrimination complaint with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights about the incident. She said her daughter was racially profiled and told KOMU earlier this year video of the fight made it clear her daughter was not involved in the fight in any way.

Holmes-Barnes said Columbia Police gave her the report but it did not include any information about what disciplinary action the officer is facing.

According to section 21-51 of the Columbia Code of Ordinances, the police chief is required to inform the complainant "of the decision and any disciplinary action to the police officer."

Holmes-Barnes said based on the trauma her daughter experienced, she believes the officer should face the harshest penalty.

“He nearly messed up my daughter's whole teenage life. I feel like he should be fired. But 9 times out of 10 that's probably not going to happen."

Holmes-Barnes said although she appreciates the investigation CPD has done, she demands a public apology to her daughter.