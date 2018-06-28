UPDATE: Motorist charged with murder after passenger dies

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with murder following Saturday night's deadly crash at Paris Road and Brown Station Road.

According to court documents, Aaron Monroe told police he was driving the motorcycle which hit a car at the intersection. Witnesses said the motorcycle ran a red light and hit the car.

Michele Groves, a passenger on the motorcycle, died as a result of injuries she got in the crash.

Police at the scene said when talking to Monroe, he admitted to drinking alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and smelled of intoxicants.

Monroe, 38, has previous convictions, including drug-related charges, driving without a valid license and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

His bond was set at $250,000 with conditions that he drink no alcohol and wear an alcohol-monitoring device.