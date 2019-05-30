UPDATE: MSHP finds body of missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Missouri Highway Patrol troopers have located the body of a swimmer who went missing Monday at Lake of the Ozarks.

Searchers said the man, identified as 27-year-old William Gordon-Price from Overland Park, Kansas, was swimming off a boat when he did not resurface.

MSHP located the swimmer's body at approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, and his family has been notified.

Divers located the drowning victim at approximately 1:30 a.m. Family has been notified. https://t.co/eErhjD6B8M — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 28, 2019

The Patrol’s Dive Team, Osage Beach Fire Department, Mid-County Fire Department, Lake Ozark Fire Department, and Osage Beach Police Department, assisted MSHP in the search.

During the search, divers searched approximately 60 feet below surface level near the Grand Glaize Bridge, according to MSHP Troop F.

Depth of location is approximately 60 feet.



Surface and side-scan sonar searches have been conducted.@lakefire911 Dive Team went into the water. Nothing located.



MSHP Dive Team still responding. Tentatively, they will dive tonight. pic.twitter.com/FDRWrV04VF — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 28, 2019

The MSHP incident report stated this is MSHP Troop F's first boating fatality of this year.