UPDATE: MSHP recovers missing teen's body from Missouri River near Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed it found the body of a missing teen in the Missouri River.

Osage County and Callaway County Sheriffs found the body of the Jefferson City resident at 12:50 p.m. Monday. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Scott White said the body was found on the surface of the water across from the state capitol.

"It's been an emotional day," Osage County Sheriff Michael Bonham said. "We're all hoping someone is standing on the bank waving us down, but that wasn't the case today."

Crews had been searching for the body of the 18-year-old man near the Cole-Callaway County line since Friday night.

A vehicle was recovered from the river Saturday afternoon with assistance from Osage and Callaway County sheriff's deputies.

Officials said the search was complicated with challenges from the current, river debris and a lack of visibility.

A press release from the Jefferson City Police Department said the name of the victim would not be released. The body has been taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner.

Officials say the family has been notified and more details from the investigation will be released in online reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.