UPDATE: MSHSAA does not cancel spring sports despite cancelling State basketball championships

1 day 17 hours 56 minutes ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 Monday, March 16, 2020 12:45:00 PM CDT March 16, 2020 in News
By: Claire Colby, KOMU 8 Digital Producer, Kathleen Gomez, KOMU8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) canceled the semifinals and championships for Class 4 and 5 basketball on Monday but decides not to cancel spring sports.

The games were scheduled to be played in Springfield. 

Recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) played a role in the decision, MSHSAA communications director Jason West said in a statement. 

“We understand the unexpected hurdles this creates for our schools and fans, and apologize for the inconveniences it has caused. Our thoughts are with our schools as they navigate the uncertainty of these times,” said Dr. Kerwin Urhahn, MSHSAA executive director in a statement. 

Despite the cancellation of the games, MSHSAA announced that as of right now spring sports have yet to be canceled.

In a statement released Monday evening, Urhahn said the organization will do what is possible to hold the championships either as scheduled or rescheduling them as long as schools are still in session.

“If we are able to maintain locations for hosting the championship series, and schools are wishing to participate in the post season, we will conduct the championships,” Urhahn said. “We are not canceling any Spring sports at this time!”

