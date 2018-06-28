UPDATE: MU Chancellor Issues Statement about Arrest

COLUMBIA - MU Chancellor Brady Deaton released a statement today concerning Gary Pinkel's DWI arrest Wednesday evening.

He said, "I was deeply disappointed to hear the news about Coach Pinkel. Coaches must hold themselves to the very highest of standards. His lack of judgment is especially concerning since he serves as a role model for our students. I expect Mike Alden to take appropriate action and he has my support in doing so. I also expect and believe that Coach Pinkel will accept full responsibility for his actions and will act in accordance with the standards he expects from his players."

MU Athletic Director Mike Alden plans to speak to the media at 4 PM Thursday afternoon. KOMU will live-stream that conference here.