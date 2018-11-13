UPDATE: MU clarifies misappropriation investigation

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri referred a case of possible misappropriation of funds by a former staff member from student organization accounts affiliated with Greek Life to the MU Police Department for further investigation. The news came in an email to students, faculty and staff.

According to a Q and A released by the MU News Bureau, the former staff member was fired after it was confirmed that they violated university policies. The potential misappropriation was brought to the university's attention in mid-July. Internal auditors were brought in to review the case and recommended the case be turned over to MUPD.

The accounts are external to the university, not university accounts, the email said. The university is cooperating with the MU Police Department as it begins its investigation to determine whether a crime occurred.

MU was not able to release any information about the organization or individuals involved since the investigation is ongoing.

"The university takes this possible misappropriation of funds seriously," the email said. "If police determine misappropriation of funds by a former staff member occurred, the university will encourage prosecution of these crimes to the fullest extent possible and will work with affected groups to address the situation appropriately."

The university said it is making immediate changes to how external accounts affiliated with student organizations are handled.

Any university employee who holds authority on an external student organization must now receive approval from their supervisor and the Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs for all expenditures from that account, the email said.

MU is also reviewing the policies and practices for proper management and oversight of external accounts.

Final recommendations will be based on the results of an internal review.