UPDATE: MU issues 'all clear' after man with gun spotted on campus

COLUMBIA - MU issued an 'all clear' Saturday night after an armed man was spotted on campus.

MU Alert tweeted police were investigating a report of an armed person in the area of Hitt Street and University Avenue on MU's campus around 7:45 p.m.

The alert said no shots were fired.

In a second alert at 8:20 p.m., MU Alert described the suspect as a male with a gun in his waistband. He had not made any threats, it said.

MUPD and CPD were investigating, the alert said.

Just after 9 p.m., MU alert gave the 'all clear.' The alert said authorities identified the suspect and spoke with him.

It said there was no further threat to campus.