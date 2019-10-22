UPDATE: MU says theatre department wrong in cutting ties with True/False

COLUMBIA —The University of Missouri issued a statement Friday that the MU Department of Theatre was "in error" when it said it would not allow True/False Film Festival to use its facilities until it dissolved its relationship with The Crossing.

In an email, the university said the theatre department's statement was inconsistent with MU's value of free speech. MU will continue to work with True/False, according to the email, and the festival will still have access to university facilities.

Earlier, MU Theatre announced it would not continue its relationship with True/False because of their partnership with The Crossing organization.

"The Crossing, an organization that has publicly denounced and denigrated members of the LGBTQ+ community and non-binary people," according to the statement.

True/False used MU Theatre's Rhynsburger Theatre and the Studio 4 black box theatre.

"The Department of Theatre is dedicated to ensuring a thriving cultural community of artists and scholars," according to the statement. "Groups that support discrimination or derogatory hatred are not accepted in our spaces."

MU Theatre's tweet has since been deleted.