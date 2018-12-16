UPDATE: MU student charged with restraining woman
COLUMBIA - An MU student posted bail and was released Monday after he was accused of restraining a woman at a local bar over the weekend. Since then, the charges have been dropped.
According to a probable cause statement, Michael Harold Reinagel had urinated on a woman and then held her on the ground covering her mouth at Campus Bar and Grill Friday. When MUPD arrived, the statement said, the woman had a bloody nose and appeared to have a bruise forming on her neck.
Reinagel is listed as a college freshmen in MU's student directory. He was arrested and charged with felonious restraint. He posted $10,000 bond and was released from jail.
[Editor's note: This story has been updated]
More News
Grid
List
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 57-year-old southwestern Missouri man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a $2.4 million wire fraud... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent out an MU Alert just before 6 p.m. Sunday to warn people about... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- From model trains to decorated window panes, there was fun for all ages at the Boone County History and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – After a life-threatening accident 17 years ago, a Columbia man is proving you never have to give up... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri assistant football coach was arrested Saturday on a warrant from Miller County after failing... More >>
in
FULTON - Two people were arrested on various drug charges Sunday morning. According to a release, Police stopped a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Symphony will play holiday music Sunday for the Symphony of Toys concert. Students in the Missouri... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - People gathered at Hickman High School on Saturday to celebrate holidays from several cultures. KOPN Community Radio... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia College had a special moment during the graduation ceremony Saturday to honor a student who died in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Diocese confirmed Saturday three people were added to its list of clergy accused of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police made an arrest in connection to Saturday afternoon's shooting in the 3800 block of Aspen Heights... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Capitol has recently completed an effort to restore and conserve the building's... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Anyone walking around Boonville might be able to play a game of "I spy" now that painted rocks... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- High school football teams from around the state will travel to Memorial Stadium for the next five years to... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke , who's facing federal investigations into his travel, political... More >>
in
ASHLAND - The Southern Boone Area YMCA will build a new 15,714 square-foot facility in the next two years, if... More >>
in
ALTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a man who is suspected of fleeing to Missouri after officers shot... More >>
in
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A former county official from southeast Missouri already in prison on a conviction of exploiting the... More >>
in