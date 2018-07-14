UPDATE: Multiple counties search for 74-year-old man
CALLAWAY COUNTY - According to Boone County Fire's Twitter page, the Boone County Fire Drone Team has completed their search in Callaway County.
A 74-year-old man was missing Saturday morning near Little Dixie Lake.
A phone call with the man, Jerry Kinman, early in the morning indicated he fell near the lake and County Road 248, Callaway County Sheriff's Facebook page reported.
Police and fire departments have been conducting water, aerial and ground searches since daylight.
Multiple counties including Callaway County, Callaway County EMS, Boone County fire departments and Missouri State Highway Patrol participated in the search.
Callaway County says anyone with information should call 911 or the nearest law enforcement.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA- Senator Claire McCaskill and Attorney General Josh Hawley both met with supporters and volunteers Saturday at each of their... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 17-year-old from Jefferson City will be competing at the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, in August.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - House hunters are looking beyond Columbia due to a lack of middle-income housing in the city. Realtor... More >>
in
(CNN Money) -- Microsoft has helped innovate facial recognition software. Now it's urging the US government to enact regulation to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Seven cases of cyclosporiasis in Missouri may be linked to eating McDonald's salads, the Missouri Department of Health... More >>
in
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The U.S. homeland security secretary said on Saturday there are no signs that Russia is targeting this... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A paragliding protester hovered within surprising proximity of President Donald Trump on Friday night as the president admired... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - According to Boone County Fire's Twitter page , the Boone County Fire Drone Team has completed their... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some Missouri nurses will soon be able to take advantage of a pilot program that allows... More >>
in
(CNN) -- If movie-streaming seems like Goliath, Blockbuster video store owners are an industry's Davids still fighting to keep the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Elder law attorneys and the Department of Health and Senior Services are warning the community to keep a... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A Chinese spy ship is currently spying on a major US-led military exercise off the coast of Hawaii,... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - An investigation into the theft of trailers, ATV’s, farm equipment and other items in Callaway County lead... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man fell about 15 feet from a concrete wall into the creek at Flat Branch Park Friday... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson signed six bills Friday, including a bill that raised the minimum age of marriage... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - A registered sex offender was arrested for not reporting where he worked to the Miller County Sheriff's... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The Justice Department announced indictments against 12 Russian nationals as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Summer is always a dangerous time for heat exhaustion and heatstroke and a leaving a child or pet... More >>
in