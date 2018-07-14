UPDATE: Multiple counties search for 74-year-old man

CALLAWAY COUNTY - According to Boone County Fire's Twitter page, the Boone County Fire Drone Team has completed their search in Callaway County.

A 74-year-old man was missing Saturday morning near Little Dixie Lake.

A phone call with the man, Jerry Kinman, early in the morning indicated he fell near the lake and County Road 248, Callaway County Sheriff's Facebook page reported.

Police and fire departments have been conducting water, aerial and ground searches since daylight.

Multiple counties including Callaway County, Callaway County EMS, Boone County fire departments and Missouri State Highway Patrol participated in the search.

Callaway County says anyone with information should call 911 or the nearest law enforcement.