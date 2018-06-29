UPDATE: Name Released of Body Found on Jefferson City Railroad Tracks

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department released the name of the person found unconscious along railroad tracks at Industrial Drive and West McCarty Street.

Police say upon arriving at the scene Sunday, 39 year-old Christie Otto of Jefferson City was found dead.

Jefferson City Police Detectives began investigation Sunday and found no sign of struggle or foul play at the scene.

Detectives are still investigating Otto's death and her actions leading up to the incident.