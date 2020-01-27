UPDATE: NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

By: Katie Athey and Trinidy Thompson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CALABASAS, Calif. - NBC reports Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna are among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Sunday morning.

Bryant is a former Los Angeles Laker basketball player, 18-time all-star, two-time finals MVP, two-time Olympic gold medalist, 2008 MVP, and five-time NBA Champion.

A call for a downed helicopter reportedly went out at 9:47 a.m. local time.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby, the fire, which was a quarter-acre, was difficult to extinguish because it included magnesium, a chemical that reacts with oxygen and water.

It is reported firefighters extinguished the flames and are working to preserve evidence for investigators.

Bryant is survived by his wife and three children. He was 41 years old.

This is a developing story. Stick with KOMU.com for updates.