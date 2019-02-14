UPDATE: New details on deadly multi-state chase that began in Jefferson City

BOND COUNTY, Ill. - A deadly multi-state chase that ended in Illinois Tuesday night began after a shooting in Jefferson City, police said Wednesday.

Officers were sent to calls of a shooting in the 500 block of East Elm Street and found shell casings and broken glass Tuesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C said the chase started when 39-year-old Leslie K. Austin of Jefferson City kidnapped his girlfriend, 33-year-old Danielle Smith, and her daughter and later car-jacked another motorist's blue SUV.

Sheriff's deputies in Franklin County said they chased Austin into St. Louis County, where the Missouri State Highway Patrol took over and pursued the car into Illinois.

At that point, Illinois State Police took over the chase. Police deployed spike strips on Route 140 and the chase slowed to about 20 miles per hour.

Shortly after, police said, Austin's girlfriend and daughter managed to escape the car.

Smith had been shot multiple times and was airlifted to a hospital. She was taken into surgery and was expected to survive. The girl was not injured.

After the two escaped, police said, Austin killed 69-year-old Gregory Price while trying to car-jack his vehicle.

The chase ended shortly after when Austin pulled the vehicle over and exchanged fire with officers. Police found him dead. It's not clear whether Austin killed himself or was killed by police.

Last Thursday, a Cole County judge signed off on an order of protection against Austin. According to the document, Austin was required to stay 100 feet away from Smith and could not stalk or attempt to communicate with her.

According to the documents, Austin and Smith had a child together. In 2014, Smith was awarded sole custody of the child.