UPDATE: New Franklin teenager found safe

Suspect Theodore Postak

NEW FRANKLIN - The New Franklin Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon a teenager is safe after she was allegedly taken by her father.

Police issued an endangered person advisory for Jasmine Postak, 13, after she was taken Sunday afternoon.

Officials identified the suspect as Jasmine's 53-year-old father, Theodore Postak. He is a felon and has domestic abuse charges against him. He was supposed to meet with police after officers found drugs and weapons in his home, according to a press release.

Police said the suspect did not meet with officers, but took his daughter and refused to give her back.

(Editor's note: this story has been updated with new information)