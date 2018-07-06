Update - Suspect in May 3 homicide on Greeley Drive killed

COLUMBIA - The suspect wanted in relation to the May 3 homicide on Greeley Drive was killed on July 6 in Overland Park, Kansas.

The Columbia Police Department issued a warrant on May 7 for Charles Tyrone Webb, 43, for Murder in the Second Degree and Armed Criminal Action.



On July 6, officers from the Overland Park Police Department in Overland Park, Kansas responded to several 911 calls for shots fired. Upon arrival, Webb began shooting at the officers and the officers returned fire, striking Webb.

Webb was transported to a Kansas City area hospital in critical condition, he was later pronounced dead. The two Overland Park Police Department officers involved were not injured.



The victim of the May 3 Greeley Drive shooting was previously identified as Robert Eugene Jennings, 43, of Columbia.



The CPD investigation remains open.