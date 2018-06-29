UPDATE: No Description of Fleeing Vehicle From I-70 Accident

BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said they have no vehicle description Monday after a hit and run caused one vehicle to flip on I-70 near Lake of the Woods.

MSHP said there are no known witnesses of the accident after a driver's car was hit from behind. The driver's car hit the median and flipped. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle under her own will and suffered minor injuries.

Sgt. Chris Harris said he suspected the fleeing vehicle involved was a tractor-trailer.

The MSHP asks anyone with information on the accident call 573-751-1000.