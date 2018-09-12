UPDATE: No evidence of hostage at scene of heavy police presence

COLUMBIA - A heavy police presence on Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of Apple Tree Court has been called off as after police found no evidence of a hostage situation.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Boone County Joint Communications received a call from a female stating she was being held hostage at gunpoint by a partner. Since the caller said she was at gunpoint it was deemed a hostage situation.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiation responded to the call, and officers evacuated three buildings near the building.

After more than two hours of searching the area, officers were unable to find or confirm a hostage situation.

No suspect or victim came forward, and CPD didn't receive and additional calls on the incident.