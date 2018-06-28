UPDATE: No perjury charge for Casey Anthony's mom

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A spokeswoman for a prosecutor's office says Casey Anthony's mother will not face perjury charges for testimony during her daughter's murder trial.

State attorney's office spokeswoman Danielle Tavernier said Tuesday that prosecutors have decided against charging Cindy Anthony. She initially told police she did not search for chloroform on the family computer, but at the trial she said she did.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings says authorities are also investigating a witness tampering allegation. He would not elaborate.

He spoke to reporters during a wide-ranging news conference a week after Casey Anthony was acquitted of murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony.

Casey Anthony was found guilty of lying to law enforcement and is to be released from jail Sunday.