UPDATE: North Columbia shooting ruled a homicide
COLUMBIA - A shooting in north Columbia has been ruled an homicide, according the Columbia Police Department in a press release.
Doctors pronounced 31-year-old Randall King II dead at the hospital Tuesday.
Police responded to a shots fired call on Sylvan Lane after 11 p.m. Monday.
Officers on the scene could not confirm how many people were involved. A KOMU 8 crew member heard at least four or five gunshots and an ambulance leaving the scene.
Officers said the investigation is ongoing.
