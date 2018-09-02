UPDATE: North Dakota State to Re-open Campus

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota State University lifts evacuation order, will reopen campus by 1 p.m. CDT.

North Dakota State University officials ordered the campus evacuated after receiving a bomb threat earlier today.

NDSU issued a statement shortly before 10 a.m. Friday telling all employees and students to leave campus within a half-hour because of a bomb threat. Students in residence halls have been told to walk to locations off campus. No other details were given.

The University of Texas at Austin also has ordered an evacuation after receiving a bomb threat. It is not known if the two threats are related.

More than 14,000 students are enrolled at NDSU.