ORIGINAL ARTICLE
Earlier this week the Sun emitted a CME (Coronal Mass Ejection) which sent an abundance of energy towards Earth. This is mostly fought off by the magnetic field, or shield, around Earth. Some of this energy can get through a hole in our magnetic field at the north or south poles.
The energy particles that make it through the hole at the poles mix with gases in Earth's upper atmosphere and give off light displays known as the northern lights (Aurora Borealis) and the southern lights (Aurora Australis).
The best time to view this event is Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 9pm to midnight. Weaker but still available energy will be present on Thursday evening, however, it will be cloudy in Missouri and the potential will move further north.
Areas of Canada and even the northern U.S. will see a more brilliant sky but those further south, like in Missouri, may still see some color.
You'll need to be away from as much light pollution as you can. Then, look near the horizon. You might just see some green in the night's sky.
In Missouri, skies will be clear on Wednesday evening. If you see any changes be sure to let me know! Find me @KentonGewecke on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
While you're at it, check out Jupiter and Saturn! They're doing something that hasn't been visible on Earth in nearly 800 years!